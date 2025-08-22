Marketplace®

Episode 1454Aug 22, 2025

Economics on Tap: Anime Edition

Kimberly joins live from an anime convention.

On the show today, Kimberly joins us from the anime convention AnimeNYC to share more about the economic impact of the anime industry and what cosplayers and business owners are saying about the economy right now. Spoiler alert: Tariffs are top of mind! And, we’ll weigh in on corporate apologies and the spicy food craze during a round of Half Full/Half Empty! Plus, a big thank you to Reema as she wraps up her time on the show.

