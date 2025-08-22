Economics on Tap: Anime Edition

On the show today, Kimberly joins us from the anime convention AnimeNYC to share more about the economic impact of the anime industry and what cosplayers and business owners are saying about the economy right now. Spoiler alert: Tariffs are top of mind! And, we’ll weigh in on corporate apologies and the spicy food craze during a round of Half Full/Half Empty! Plus, a big thank you to Reema as she wraps up her time on the show.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"10 anime series that will teach you about economics" from Marketplace
"Here's the corporate strategy behind switching from merit increases to flat raises" from Marketplace
"The era of the public apology is ending" from Axios
"Amazon now sells used Hertz rental cars" from The Verge
"How spicy became the hottest flavor in town" from Marketplace
"Money and Relationships" e-book from Marketplace
“Make Me Smart” will be back Sept. 9. Until then, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.