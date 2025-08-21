New tools make it harder for AI to train off copyrighted music

Last month, a band called The Velvet Sundown surged in popularity on Spotify with its ‘70s inflected rock and almost too-surreal publicity photos.

Yeah, it was all generated by AI.

Synthetic music is getting better and better, leaving a lot of human artists concerned that their original work could be used to feed the machines that might take their jobs.

Now some researchers are fighting back with a tool called MusicShield.

It basically inserts digital artifacts into original songs. They're imperceptible to humans, but prevent AI bots from training on or editing these works.

Jian Liu is an associate professor at the University of Georgia and he's currently working to launch a beta version of MusicShield in September. Liu spoke to “Marketplace Tech” about his work.

