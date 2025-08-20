Marketplace®

Wearables aren't just for tracking steps or monitoring heart rates anymore. In AI-crazed Silicon Valley, a new crop of tech-enabled accessories has taken hold… and they could be listening to everything we say.

There's the Limitless lapel pin, Plaud pendants and Bee bracelets. Then there are the inconspicuous apps, like Granola, quietly running on phones or watches.

All of them promise to help users better organize their lives by transcribing notes on everything they say. And of course, anything anyone in their vicinity says too.

Rya Jetha is a tech culture reporter at the San Francisco Standard who recently reported on the new eavesdropping wearables in Silicon Valley.

