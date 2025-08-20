Marketplace®

Aug 20, 2025

AI-powered wearables raise privacy concerns

Rya Jetha, tech culture reporter at the San Francisco Standard, explains the new wearable tech trend taking Silicon Valley by storm.

Thai Liang Lim/Getty Images

Wearables aren't just for tracking steps or monitoring heart rates anymore. In AI-crazed Silicon Valley, a new crop of tech-enabled accessories has taken hold… and they could be listening to everything we say.

There's the Limitless lapel pin, Plaud pendants and Bee bracelets. Then there are the inconspicuous apps, like Granola, quietly running on phones or watches.

All of them promise to help users better organize their lives by transcribing notes on everything they say. And of course, anything anyone in their vicinity says too.

Rya Jetha is a tech culture reporter at the San Francisco Standard who recently reported on the new eavesdropping wearables in Silicon Valley.

