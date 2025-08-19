Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Aug 19, 2025

It's quality over low cost for U.S. clothing manufacturing

While low-cost apparel manufacturing is unlikely to come back to the U.S., higher-end clothing can still be made at a profit stateside.

Download
It's quality over low cost for U.S. clothing manufacturing
Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team