Marketplace®

Consumer spending was up pretty significantly for more expensive items last month — things like cars and furniture.
That may be in part because wealthy consumers especially have tried to get ahead of tariffs by purchasing costlier items now.
Later this morning, we’ll get the latest measure of how homebuilders are feeling about their industry. The National Association of Homebuilders’ confidence index has been lagging all year, with builders seeing slow demand for new houses.
Fewer government grants and contracts, as well as tariffs, are at the top of the list.