As many shoppers scrimp and stress, the wealthiest splurge

Plus: Who wins when Congress triples the ICE budget? Why did the U.S. break energy export records last year? And, what’s it like to sell imported cheese right now?
Wealthier Americans are driving much of the growth in spending, while lower-income consumers are falling further behind.
Profits in the second quarter are on track for about 12% year over year growth, according to an analysis by FactSet.
Lydia Clarke navigates co-owning two California cheese shops and a bar amid tariffs and a decline in business in downtown Los Angeles.
The United States exported a record 31 quadrillion BTUs of energy last year, about 30% of total domestic energy production.