It’s a heartbreaking revelation for fans of the beauty and big-box retailer partnership, which has seen over 600 Ulta locations opened inside Target stores since 2021.
The change will take effect next year, effectively closing hundreds of Target-based Ulta locations that have opened since 2021.
The BBC's Steve Rosenberg reports on the economic forces driving the ongoing Russia-U.S. talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
A look at a new report that details the economic incentives that drive many mental illness patients from hospitals to nursing homes.