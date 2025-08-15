Bytes: Week in Review —Nvidia’s new chip deal, Perplexity’s Chrome bid and GPT-5 backlash

Perplexity AI has offered $34.5 billion to buy Alphabet's Chrome browser, despite the fact the tech giant hasn't said it's for sale. We'll get into that on today's Marketplace Tech Bytes: Week In Review.

Plus, the reviews are in for OpenAI's highly anticipated GPT-5 model and they're kinda…mixed.

But first, President Trump gave chipmakers Nvidia and AMD the green light to sell their less powerful semiconductors in China, in exchange for a 15% cut of sales revenue. The deal is already raising eyebrows and legal questions.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at the Information, to learn more.

More on everything we talked about

“Nvidia, AMD agree to pay U.S. government 15% of AI chip sales to China” - from The Washington Post

“What to Know About Trump’s Nvidia Deal and China’s Response” - from TIME

“China Demands Companies to Halt Nvidia Chip Orders Over Security Concerns” - from The Information

“AI startup Perplexity makes bold $34.5 billion bid for Google's Chrome browser” - from Reuters

“Perplexity’s PR Genius” - from The Information

“OpenAI's big GPT-5 launch gets bumpy” - from Axios

“Can OpenAI’s GPT-5 model live up to sky-high expectations?” - from the Financial Times