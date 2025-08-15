Marketplace®

Episode 1449Aug 15, 2025

Armed with cash, ICE plans for rapid growth

The agency has an unprecedented budget to carry out Trump’s agenda.

David McNew/Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has plans to nearly double the number of its immigration detention centers by the end of the year. The agency has an enormous budget to carry out its agenda, but can it find enough workers to do the job? We’ll get into it. And, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

