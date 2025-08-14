China’s labor market is known for being intense, especially in the tech sector. For years high-profile tech workers have embraced the “996” schedule – that's 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

And recently, Silicon Valley startups have reportedly been leaning in to the “996” grind themselves. So now China is taking it up a notch.

The new tech trend is the “007” workweek, which does not look like the lifestyle of an international Playboy spy at all. It entails working midnight to midnight, seven days a week — no martinis involved.

Marketplace’s China correspondent Jennifer Pak gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the “007” work schedule.

