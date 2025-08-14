Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Tech

Subscribe:

Aug 14, 2025

Work weeks are getting more intense for AI startups

As the AI arms race heats up, the U.S. and China are leaning into longer work weeks. Marketplace’s Jennifer Pak takes us behind the scenes of China’s ‘007’ work schedule.

Download
Marketplace’s Jennifer Pak details how AI competition is affecting China's high tech sector.
Marketplace’s Jennifer Pak details how AI competition is affecting China's high tech sector.
Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe:

China’s labor market is known for being intense, especially in the tech sector. For years high-profile tech workers have embraced the “996” schedule – that's 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

And recently, Silicon Valley startups have reportedly been leaning in to the “996” grind themselves. So now China is taking it up a notch.

The new tech trend is the “007” workweek, which does not look like the lifestyle of an international Playboy spy at all. It entails working midnight to midnight, seven days a week — no martinis involved.

Marketplace’s China correspondent Jennifer Pak gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the “007” work schedule.

More on this

Silicon Valley AI Startups Are Embracing China’s Controversial ‘996’ Work Schedule

The Team

Work weeks are getting more intense for AI startups