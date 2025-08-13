AI in local government agencies may mean more work for administrators

Government services are notorious for being under-resourced and overwhelmed. So, it's no surprise many are looking to artificial intelligence for an efficiency boost.

Chatbots, for instance, could provide personalized assistance for filling out applications, or referring constituents to the services they qualify for. But implementing AI in domains where the public interacts with government, like accessing food stamps, unemployment or disability benefits, could come with tradeoffs, according to a recent report by the Roosevelt Institute.

Samantha Shorey authored that report on AI and public administration. She also teaches at the University of Pittsburgh.

More on this

“AI and Government Workers: Use Cases in Public Administration” from the Roosevelt Institute

The GovAI Coalition