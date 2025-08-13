"Hacks" creators on collaboration, S5, and the state of comedy

HBO Max’s “Hacks” often highlights the tension between art and profit. In a way, it even prophesized the cancellation of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Fewer than half of the businesses asked to participate in jobs surveys actually answer. That can lead to biased data.
LinkedIn, Indeed, and similar companies get paid for listing jobs. What happens when the jobs dry up?
But they’re not telling yet. Jen Statsky and Paul W. Downs talk sticking the “Hacks” finale landing, the state of late night and comedy, and more.