Should buy now, pay later affect credit scores?

FICO says it will unveil a new version of its credit score this fall, which would include BNPL.
The number of long-term unemployed individuals is rising. How worried should we be? We'll do a labor market pulse check with Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.
Klarna and Afterpay say they won’t share their data with the credit bureaus until they know it won’t harm their customers.
Today, we're catching up with Maurice Rahming, president of O’Neill Construction Group in Portland, Oregon. He reflects on dealing with tariffs, a squeeze on construction talent, and interest rates that never seem to come down.