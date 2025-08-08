OpenAI got back into the open AI game this week. The ChatGPT maker dropped two new open-weight large language models that can be run on a local computer and can be fine tuned by users. Plus, a recent report by a tech giant watchdog group shows Google dropped more than 50 DEI-related groups from its funding list.

But first, Apple has pledged $100 billion to build up its supply chain in the U.S. CEO Tim Cook joined President Donald Trump at the White House to make the announcement Wednesday.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Natasha Mascarenhas, reporter at The Information, to discuss all of this and more.

More on everything we talked about

“Apple to Announce Another $100 Billion Investment in American Manufacturing” from The Wall Street Journal

“OpenAI releases open models to compete with China’s DeepSeek” from the Financial Times

“Reflection AI Targets $1 Billion to Take on Meta, DeepSeek in Open Source” from The Information

“Google has dropped more than 50 DEI-related organizations from one of its funding lists” from CNBC

“Big Tech’s pivot away from diversity efforts” from Marketplace Tech