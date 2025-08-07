Are we in a K-shaped job market?

Remember the K-shaped economy? It’s the idea that the American economy recovered unevenly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week’s bombshell jobs report showed a similar pattern in the labor market, where certain sectors are booming, while others are falling behind. We’ll explain. And, we’ll unpack President Trump’s threats for a 100% tariff on semiconductors and the gap between what workers and employers want out of AI on the job. Plus, we’ll celebrate a listener’s career win!

