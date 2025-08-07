Are we in a K-shaped job market?

Remember the K-shaped economy? It’s the idea that the American economy recovered unevenly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week’s bombshell jobs report showed a similar pattern in the labor market, where certain sectors are booming, while others are falling behind. We’ll explain. And, we’ll unpack President Trump’s threats for a 100% tariff on semiconductors and the gap between what workers and employers want out of AI on the job. Plus, we’ll celebrate a listener’s career win!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
"Tracking Trump’s New Tariffs on Every Country" from The New York Times
"Trump vows 100% tariff on chips, unless companies are building in the U.S." from CNBC
"Employers Pull Back on Hiring as Uncertainty Weighs on Plans" from The New York Times
"How much say do workers have over the tech employers make them use?" from Marketplace
"Providing ChatGPT to the entire U.S. federal workforce" from OpenAI
"What workers really want from AI" from Stanford Report
We love hearing from you. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.