Most employees don't have as much say as they'd like to in decisions about how technology gets used at work, according to a new joint study from several groups including Gallup and the nonprofit Jobs for the Future.

The study explores the Worker Voice Gap — the gap between how much input workers want and how much they’re being heard when it comes to a number of workplace issues, including how new technology like generative AI is integrated into their jobs.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Molly Blankenship, the Director of Strategy and Impact at Jobs for the Future, to learn more.

