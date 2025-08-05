Last week, the new trade agreement was painted with a broad brush. But we're now getting some finer details.
A new 15% tariff cap will apply to most European imports, including pharmaceuticals and semiconductors. Marketplace's Henry Epp has more on what else will face tariffs and what remains exempt for now.
Profits beat expectations following the company's quarterly earnings, but there were hints of slower growth ahead for Amazon's remote-computing-for-hire business. Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab has more.
But that means consumers can expect lower prices at the pump.