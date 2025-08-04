What we can learn from China about analyzing untrustworthy government data. Plus: the next Fed governor, municipal bonds, and immigration policy.
Experts say low job growth is the predictable result of immigration and tariff policies.
"Marketplace" host Kai talks with Wendy Edelberg, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, about the macroeconomic impacts of immigration policy.
Fed governors serve on the Federal Open Markets Committee — the group that votes on interest rate decisions.
You take it with a grain of salt and find proxy data.
At a recent bond sale, an issuer navigated the demands of investors with the needs of municipal borrowers looking to finance local infrastructure, including a new recycling facility.