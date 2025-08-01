Bytes: Week in Review — Tea app data breach, chip exports to China and YouTube rolls out age estimation tech

The Tea app is a place for women to share red or green flags about men they've dated, or connect with one another. But it recently suffered a major data breach. Plus, why some members of Congress are protesting a deal with China to allow Nvidia to sell its H20 chips to the country. And YouTube is rolling out new age estimation technology to protect younger users.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to discuss all this.

