AI's role in human productivity and prosperity

A new MIT center, launched this month, aims to dig deeper into how AI could impact workers. The Stone Center on Inequality and Shaping the Future of Work will further the work of economists like Simon Johnson and Daron Acemoglu, who are co-directors of the center. They also won the Nobel Prize in economics last year for, among other things, their work on how technological innovation can increase or decrease inequality.

They co-authored the 2023 book "Power and Progress: Our 1,000 year struggle over technology and prosperity." Simon Johnson joined Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino to explain his current thinking about AI. He says the tech could bring productivity gains, but they might not benefit everyone.

