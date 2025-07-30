Marketplace®

Jul 30, 2025

Let's take a hard look at that GDP growth

Three percent GDP growth for the second quarter is great. It’s also misleading. Plus: jobs, stablecoin, and the case for a U.S. Department of Economic Security.

Let's take a hard look at that GDP growth
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team