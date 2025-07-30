Let's take a hard look at that GDP growth

Three percent GDP growth for the second quarter is great. It’s also misleading. Plus: jobs, stablecoin, and the case for a U.S. Department of Economic Security.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal explains the Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates as-is, with a focus on what Fed Chair Powell says about future direction of the economy.
The economy is hot, but maybe not as hot as it looks.
Many of the gains came in leisure and hospitality jobs.
Wesley Rule runs a violin shop in Tennessee. We've checked in with him from time to time about inventory and ordering as he deals with higher prices and varying demand.
As the U.S. employs more tariffs and sanctions, former international economic security advisor Daleep Singh makes the case for economic Geneva Conventions, and a federal Department of Economic Security.
The GENIUS Act has smoothed the path for stablecoin growth.