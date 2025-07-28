Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Jul 28, 2025

What government data looks like in a Trump presidency

Threats to the availability and comprehensiveness of federal data have become more severe during President Donald Trump’s second term.

Download
What government data looks like in a Trump presidency
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team