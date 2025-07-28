What government data looks like in a Trump presidency

The United States and the European Union reached a new trade agreement over the weekend. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement after a meeting in Scotland. As has been the pattern with recently announced deals, a lot of details still need to be filled in.
There’s been a “targeted, surgical removal of data sets, or elements of data sets, that are not aligned with the administration’s priorities,” said Denice Ross at the Federation of American Scientists.