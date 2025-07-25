We have a trade deal with Japan, right?

Earlier this week, President Trump announced a “massive” trade deal with Japan. But following comments by Japanese officials, there are questions about how concrete the deal really is. We’ll explain. Also, some wealthy Democrats who stand to benefit from Trump’s tax cuts are rallying against them. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty!
