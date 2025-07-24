Republicans’ newly passed tax and spending law makes good on a promise President Trump made over and over on the campaign trail: No Tax on Tips and Overtime. But the change likely won’t have the drastic impact many workers think it will. Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab joins us on the show today to break down the nuts and bolts of how the tax breaks will work and how American workers and businesses could be affected. Plus, Kimberly’s cat Artax makes an appearance.
