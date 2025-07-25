Marketplace®

Jul 25, 2025

Bytes: Week in Review — Trump's new AI executive orders, Google seeks licensing deals with news publishers, and NASA employees dissent against budget cuts

Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at Collab Capital, joins Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams for “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”

MF3d/Getty Images

Current and former NASA employees protest budget cuts within the space agency. Google is reportedly eyeing licensing deals with 20 national news organizations for an AI-related project. Plus, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on AI this week, tackling everything from what the Trump administration has called ideologically biased AI, to the rapid buildout of data centers, to the selling of American AI tech to allied countries.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at venture firm Collab Capital, to break down these stories.

