Current and former NASA employees protest budget cuts within the space agency. Google is reportedly eyeing licensing deals with 20 national news organizations for an AI-related project. Plus, President Donald Trump signed three executive orders on AI this week, tackling everything from what the Trump administration has called ideologically biased AI, to the rapid buildout of data centers, to the selling of American AI tech to allied countries.

Marketplace’s Kimberly Adams is joined by Jewel Burks Solomon, managing partner at venture firm Collab Capital, to break down these stories.

More on everything we talked about

“Trump signs executive orders to fast-track data center construction, target ‘woke’ AI” from The Hill

“Google Seeks Licensing Talks With News Groups, Following AI Rivals” from Bloomberg

“Who’s suing AI and who’s signing: Conde Nast and Hearst join NYT to sign Amazon AI deal” from Press Gazette

“Hundreds of NASA Employees, Past and Present, Sign Letter of Formal Dissent” from The New York Times

“Science and Democracy Under Siege” from Union of Concerned Scientists