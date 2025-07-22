The lack of an independent U.S. central bank could shake both the U.S. economy and global financial markets.
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip about the threat to Fed independence and the wider impact that it has on global financial systems.
High stocks and rising crypto are pushing investors to junk bonds.
Companies are rerouting supply chains, sharing costs with suppliers, and, yes, raising their prices.
Gretchen Blough, customs broker at Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, describes how business is going.
The sandwich chain may end up having to relocate or close some locations.
More cities are allowing driverless taxis on their streets. But one struggle? How to help these cars navigate the streets when there’s an emergency, like a fire or a big crash.