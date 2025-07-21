Marketplace®

This week, some major companies will report their second quarter earnings, giving us insight into where this economy is headed.
The stock market is not the economy, but it can help tell us how the economy’s doing.
In Burlington, Vermont, extensive construction on Main Street has left many small businesses struggling to stay afloat.
Last week’s Beige Book noted the effects of poor growing conditions and stricter loan practices, among other things.
Monica Leo, managing director and lead puppeteer at the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater Company in West Liberty, Iowa, talks about her craft and how she’s navigating a cloudy economy for the arts.
Major League Baseball's Athletics are temporarily in Sacramento. How's it going so far?