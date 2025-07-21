Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jul 21, 2025

Looking for economic clues in corporate America

This week, some major companies will report their second quarter earnings, giving us insight into where this economy is headed.

Download
Looking for economic clues in corporate America
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

Music from the episode

The Team

Looking for economic clues in corporate America