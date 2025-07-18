Bytes: Week in Review - Crypto Week, Pennsylvania's $9 billion AI investment and Nvidia's return to China

This week on Marketplace’s “Tech Bytes: Week in Review,” leaders of tech, energy and private equity promised to invest more than $90 billion to build an AI hub in Pennsylvania.

Plus, the Trump administration says chipmaker Nvidia can sell its semiconductors to China again, following a brief ban.

But first, Crypto Week wraps up on Capitol Hill. Congress advanced a trio of cryptocurrency bills that could pave the way for more adoption and regulation of digital currencies like bitcoin.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Anita Ramaswamy, columnist at The Information, about the details of those three bills, starting with the GENIUS Act which passed in the House of Representatives Thursday and could open the door to more stablecoins.

