Sometimes, companies intentionally make it hard for customers to fix their own gadgets by creating contractual or technical barriers. They might do so for cybersecurity reasons, to shield proprietary information, or to ensure customers come to them for fixes and new parts. But in the armed forces, as military contractors consolidate and equipment becomes increasingly software-driven, it's become a problem.

Now some Pentagon leaders are talking about adding right to repair provisions into procurement contracts.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with now-retired Master Sergeant Wesley Reid, who's spoken out in favor of the military's right to repair, informed by his experiences at an Afghanistan army field hospital in the late 2000s.

