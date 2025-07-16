Marketplace®

As the population ages, demand for health care is rising. Are robots part of the solution? Also in our visit to London: skincare entrepreneurship and menopause policies.
Steve Anyiwo started DATSiT, a line of organic body butters four years ago, and is working seven days a week to grow his business.
Long-haul British Airways pilot Suzanne Morgan feared how menopause would affect her career. She brought the issue to the company, which now has menopause policies on the books.
Apian, a UK-based healthcare logistics company, hopes to use ground robots and drones to help make hospitals and laboratories more efficient.