Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace

Subscribe:

Jul 16, 2025

Can robots help us care for an aging population?

As the population ages, demand for health care is rising. Are robots part of the solution? Also in our visit to London: skincare entrepreneurship and menopause policies.

Download
A man crouches down to pose behind an NHS-branded dog-shaped robot.
A man crouches down to pose behind an NHS-branded dog-shaped robot.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace

Subscribe:

Segments From This Episode

The Team

Can robots help us care for an aging population?