Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Donate
Marketplace Morning Report

Subscribe:

Jul 15, 2025

What Texas stands to lose in a trade war with the EU

The European Union imports more from Texas — principally energy — than any other U.S. state.

Download
What Texas stands to lose in a trade war with the EU
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Subscribe:

The Team

What Texas stands to lose in a trade war with the EU