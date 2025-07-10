Pay-per-crawl model would make AI firms pay for the content they scrape

In an update last week, Cloudflare attempted to change the economics of the internet.

For years, AI crawlers have scraped data and content from the internet for free. But now, Cloudflare is keeping AI crawlers out by default. The company hopes to encourage the adoption of a new economic model that makes AI companies finally pay for the content they collect.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino spoke with Cloudflare co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince, about his vision for the future relationship between AI crawlers and content creators.

