President Donald Trump announced this week that he's adding one more sectoral tariff to the ever-growing list — this time, copper. Plus, how a recent decision by the Supreme Court could open the door to more age verification online.

But first, the shakeup at social media platform X: CEO Linda Yaccarino announced she's leaving the company after a two-year tenure, which has been eventful for the platform and its polarizing owner Elon Musk.

Marketplace’s Meghan McCarty Carino is joined by Maria Curi, tech policy reporter at Axios, to discuss all this.

