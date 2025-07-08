Marketplace®

Jul 8, 2025

Could AI be a peacekeeper of the future?

Tech companies are training AI to help predict and prevent global conflict. Investigative journalist Tekendra Parmar breaks down how governments may begin to use it.

Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

As technology has advanced, the ways countries fight wars has changed drastically. However, now AI companies are hoping technology can also play peacekeeper and prevent the next global conflict.

Anadyr Horizon, one of the AI startups, developing what many are calling, “peace tech,” is doing so through simulating future conflicts and the world leaders they may involve.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Tekendra Parmar, investigative journalist, about the growing use of AI to help predict the next global conflict in hopes of preventing it.

Inside the Billion-Dollar War Over 'Peace Tech” — from Business Insider

