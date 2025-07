Foreign trading partners have until Wednesday to strike trade deals with the U.S. or face the return of astronomically high tariffs announced in April and then paused. But the White House has signaled some flexibility, saying tariffs might not actually be reinstated until August 1, should nations fail to reach an agreement. Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at the University of Texas-Austin, joins us to discuss.

Play Share Download