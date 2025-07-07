Marketplace®

Retail profits are waning and consumers are stressed. Plus: Altadena business owners talk rebuilding after the devestating fires.
Small businesses might be pulling back on investments like advertising, contemplating layoffs or closures.
The June Employment Trends Index from The Conference Board reveals an economy where fewer companies are hiring, but not many are firing either.
Six months after the Eaton Fire, Kai checks in with Jimmy Orlandini of Altadena Hardware about how recovery efforts are going.
"We got the insurance company to finally allow us to remove the debris, but they still won't let us take the building down," said Joey Galloway, the owner of a multi-business property that burned down in the Altadena fire.
Because how we feel affects how we behave.