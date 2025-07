Since President Donald Trump began imposing on-and-off tariffs earlier this year, “tariff” has become a buzzword. And you might have a kid in your life who’s asked what the deal with tariffs is all about. So today, we’re sharing an episode from the latest season of “Million Bazillion” that breaks down how they work. Hosts Bridget and Ryan help out a local fifth-grader whose slime business is facing competition from a rival school. Could a tariff solve her problem?