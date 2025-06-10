Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Million Bazillion

Season 8Episode 2Jun 10, 2025

What are tariffs?

A tax by any other name…

Binglin Hu

Bridget convinces Ryan to launch a new side business, solving money problems. Today’s problem: a local fifth-grader is facing competition with her slime business from a rival school. Could a tariff help solve her problem? With the help of a not-so-spooky-ghost, they’ll learn what tariffs are, and why they make the price of things go up, and how tariffs can lead to … a trade war.

Tips for grownups listening to “Million Bazillion” with kids

Money Talks

After you listen to the episode, here are some questions and conversation starters you can use with your kid listener to see how much they’ve learned about tariffs:

  1. What do you think about tariffs? Are they good or bad? When do you think you’d want to use tariffs, if you were in charge of a country?

  2. What happens during a trade war?

  3. How much would you spend to buy Robin’s special glitter slime?

  4. Is there another way Robin could have solved her slime pricing problem?

  5. Ask your child to check the tag on their clothes or shoes and discuss where they were made.

  6. *Bonus* Not-So-Random Question: What’s the best coin?

Tip Jar

For listeners who want to keep learning more, we’ve got ideas!

Gimme Five

Thanks for listening to this episode! If your kid listener has any money problems they want Ryan and Bridget to solve next, send them to us using this online form.

The Team

