Marketplace®

Plus, we visit affordable housing built on public land, break down why lower tariffs will still pinch consumers and discuss the latest jobs report.
Kai talks with Heather Long, chief economist at Navy Federal Credit Union, about today’s jobs report and what it says about the macroeconomic picture.
It turns out there was not a surge in hiring. Instead, the seasonal adjustment to the data, meant to account for schools getting out, may have distorted the numbers in June.
Over half of California farmworkers are undocumented. Recent raids have put the industry on edge.
Importers are finding lots of ways to deal with the uncertainty caused by the president’s import taxes.
A 10% or 20% tariff is it’s still a significant tax on imports — that Americans will pay.
The GOP’s plan to put a for-sale sign on millions of acres of federal land out West was just nixed. But the idea has been kicking around Washington for years.