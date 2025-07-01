Time for a national debt history lesson

With the latest GOP tax and spending bill estimated to add $3 trillion to the already-enormous national debt, we look back at how we got here. Plus, foreign trade zones, trout fishing and Home Depot.
Builders are facing elevated costs and — in some markets — weak demand, believe it or not.
As business interest in FTZs grows amid the ongoing tariff uncertainty, local economies stand to benefit.
A look back at the history of the national debt, and what the GOP’s new budget bill might mean for the debt going forward.
It has a lot to do with expectations.
The retailer’s recent acquisition of building supply distributor GMS is another sign Home Depot is going after the big guys — think entire home construction instead of bathroom renovations.
Outdoor outfitters and anglers are navigating the first post-Helene tourist season — and worrying about the future.