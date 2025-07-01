Marketplace®

Summer is here and, like many, you might be planning your next vacation. But here’s the thing, a lot of popular destinations are grappling with the pressure of overtourism or mass tourism.

“It’s not just mass tourism, it’s mass consumption of places for the pleasure of non-locals,” says Christopher Gaffney, professor at the Tisch Center of Hospitality at New York University.

On today’s episode, we dig into the phenomenon of overtourism, the growing tensions between locals and visitors, and the global economic forces at play. Plus, is it possible to be a responsible tourist or have we pushed some destinations too far?

Later, listeners sound off on the power of labor unions and food allergies. Finally, are you team check-in bag or carry-on? This week’s answer to the Make Me Smart question might make you rethink everything!

