The case for the FTC to rein in Big Tech for online safety

Marketplace’s Nova Safo asked Haley Hinkle, policy counsel at the advocacy group Fairplay, whether new laws are needed to boost children’s safety online.

She recently formulated a case brought to the Federal Trade Commission, saying that in the absence of comprehensive federal policy to protect kids online, there are powers already afforded to the FTC to impose new children's safety regulations on internet companies.

Hinkle points to Section 5 of the FTC Act, which prohibits “unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce.”

