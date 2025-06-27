Bytes: Week in Review - AI's fair use case win, at-home camera surveillance tech, and iPhone's 'F1' ad annoys users

Apple irked customers this week with movie ads popping out of its Apple Wallet app. Plus, the Mideast conflict reminded us of the lack of security in smart surveillance cameras. We’ll Get into all this for this week’s Bytes: Week in Review.

But first, a federal judge handed down a landmark ruling on AI’s use of copyrighted works, citing a legal doctrine known as fair use. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, to discuss all these topics and more.

