Bytes: Week in Review - AI's fair use case win, at-home camera surveillance tech, and iPhone's 'F1' ad annoys users

Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at The Wall Street Journal, joins Marketplace’s Nova Safo on “Tech Bytes: Week in Review.”
Apple irked customers this week with movie ads popping out of its Apple Wallet app. Plus, the Mideast conflict reminded us of the lack of security in smart surveillance cameras. We’ll Get into all this for this week’s Bytes: Week in Review.
But first, a federal judge handed down a landmark ruling on AI’s use of copyrighted works, citing a legal doctrine known as fair use. Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist at the Wall Street Journal, to discuss all these topics and more.
“How Much Energy Does Your AI Prompt Use? I Went to a Data Center to Find Out.” from Wall Street Journal
“Anthropic wins key US ruling on AI training in authors' copyright lawsuit” from Reuters
“Israeli Officials Warn Iran Is Hijacking Security Cameras to Spy” from Bloomberg
“iPhone customers upset by Apple Wallet ad pushing ‘F1’ movie” from TechCrunch