Every time AI generates a graphic or answers a query, a data center somewhere is involved, which means high-powered chips, electricity and large cooling systems are also involved. And as more people use AI, data centers also have to get bigger and more powerful to meet that demand.

In one corner of the startup world, there's an effort to solve that resource dilemma by putting data centers in space, where there's lots of room, solar power and a cold environment.

Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Evan Robinson-Johnson, business reporter at The Information, to learn more.

