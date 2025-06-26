Marketplace®

President Donald Trump could announce his pick for successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as soon as this fall.
National spending on health care will surpass 20% of GDP by 2033, up from 17.6% in 2023, according to new government estimates.
Shadow fleets, groups of tanker ships used by sanctioned nations like Iran and Russia to move oil, comprise an estimated 17% of all international tankers, according to an Allianz report.