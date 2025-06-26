Marketplace®

We’ll give an overview of the dispute over the federal Job Corps program, which gives teenagers and young adults training in trades.
The program is relatively expensive but serves a demographic with few options.
The headline figure for economic growth has been revised downward. From January to March, GDP fell 0.5% — more shrinkage than initially thought. Let's discuss with Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.
The cost of owning a home continues to move in the wrong direction for the typical American family. A new report finds home ownership costs are uncomfortably high in nearly 80% of U.S. counties.