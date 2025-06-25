Marketplace®

Episode 1412Jun 25, 2025

The fate of federal heat safety rules under Trump

It’s hot out there, folks.

Many Americans are enduring a brutal heatwave this week. For those who work outside, the heat can be deadly. On today’s show, we’ll check in on a proposed heat safety law that would require employers to offer more breaks when the temperature rises above a certain threshold. Under the Trump administration, the law’s future is uncertain. And, the housing market can’t seem to break out of its slump. Plus, the lengths some Americans will go to score some Indian mangoes.

