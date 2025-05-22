Marketplace®

Season 11Episode 4May 22, 2025

"You'll never be ready to buy a home"

Chantal and Travis Libsack wanted to buy their dream home. But when their different visions collided, their hunt for a home became a power struggle.

Travis, left, and Chantal.
Travis, left, and Chantal.
H&H Photos

Chantal Libsack spent the fall of 2024 house hunting from her tiny studio apartment in downtown Seattle, beside her husband Travis Libsack. She approached the hunt like she does everything else in her life: with meticulous research.

She envisioned an open floor plan, a backyard for the dogs, and plenty of space for hosting. Travis, on the other hand, had a pretty standard vision for a home. He wasn’t even sure they should be looking for houses yet. 

“We can wait another year,  live in this apartment, save up some money, and then we can go and look at houses that are slightly more expensive but will be a better fit for us,” Travis told “This Is Uncomfortable” host Reema Khrais.

“And then in five years, all these homes have appreciated four x that amount!” rebutted Chantal. “We're just gonna get priced out every single year.”

They spent countless weekends looking at homes in Seattle's notoriously tough market. Eventually, they came across a place they actually liked: a 1900s craftsman on a spot near Lake Washington. For Chantal, it was love at first sight, but Travis didn’t share her certainty.

That's when they found themselves not just navigating the housing market, but the art of compromise. That’s where financial therapist Aja Evans comes in: Travis and Chantal sit down with Aja to unpack what's really behind their money disagreements and how to move forward with more empathy and intention.

The Team

