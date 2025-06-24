Iranians are left without internet access amid Middle East conflict

Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director at the nonprofit Holistic Resilience, has been working with other organizations to keep Iranians connected to international internet for things like early warning strike alerts and evacuation maps.
Iran's government knocked out internet and mobile networks after Israel began bombing the country. That’s left the population with little to no access to critical information.
One person who watched this played out is Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director at Holistic Resilience, an organization that helps Iranians circumvent government censorship. He told Marketplace’s Nova Safo that Iran's government often restricts internet during critical times.
