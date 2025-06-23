AI is deployed in what are known as automated decision systems, or ADS. Their actions can impact people's everyday lives, like deciding whether someone qualifies for a bank loan or whether an unemployment insurance claim is legitimate.

In California, the state Senate has voted in favor of a so-called AI Bill of Rights, which would establish new guardrails around these systems. To learn more about them, Marketplace’s Nova Safo spoke with Kate Brennan, associate director of the think tank AI Now Institute.

